Top Chef 10: Seattle

Congratulations to Kristen Kish, winner of Top Chef: Seattle, the tenth season of Bravo’s Emmy-Award winning, hit reality series.
Top Chef Season 10 Overview
“Top Chef: Seattle,” the tenth season of the Emmy and James Beard Award-winning series, premieres Wednesday, November 7 at 10 pm ET/PT. Famed chef and restaurant mogul Wolfgang Puck joins as a judge this season, alongside Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Hugh Acheson and Emeril Lagasse, with Padma Lakshmi returning as host.
This season the competition goes back to the basics, as the 21 contestants compete in weekly challenges that test their mastery of a chef’s essential skills. The winner will receive $125,000, a feature in Food & Wine magazine, a showcase at the Annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and will earn the title of “Top Chef.” Plus: Gail Simmons’s Top Chef Blog
The Top Chef: Seattle Hopefuls
Lizzie Binder, 37
Napa, California
Tina Bourbeau, 42
New York, New York
Chrissy Camba, 30
Chicago, Illinois
Stephanie Cmar, 27
Boston, Massachusetts
Micah Fields, 28
Los Angeles, California
Eliza Gavin, 38
Telluride, Colorado
Anthony Gray, 35
Macon, Georgia
Jeffrey Jew, 34
Washington, DC
Gina Keatley, 32
New York, New York
Kristen Kish, 28
Boston, Massachusetts
Danyele McPherson, 31
Dallas, Texas
Daniel O’Brien, 32
Washington, DC
Carla Pellegrino, 43
Las Vegas, Nevada
Jorel Pierce, 28
Denver, Colorado
Sheldon Simeon, 30
Lahaina, Hawaii
John Tesar, 54
Dallas, Texas
Joshua Valentine, 32
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Bart Vandaele, 41
Washington, DC
Tyler Wiard, 41
Denver, Colorado
Brooke Williamson, 33
Los Angeles, California
Kuniko Yagi, 35
Los Angeles, California