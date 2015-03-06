Top Chef 10: Seattle

Congratulations to Kristen Kish, winner of Top Chef: Seattle, the tenth season of Bravo’s Emmy-Award winning, hit reality series.

March 06, 2015

Top Chef Season 10 Overview

“Top Chef: Seattle,” the tenth season of the Emmy and James Beard Award-winning series, premieres Wednesday, November 7 at 10 pm ET/PT. Famed chef and restaurant mogul Wolfgang Puck joins as a judge this season, alongside Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Hugh Acheson and Emeril Lagasse, with Padma Lakshmi returning as host.

This season the competition goes back to the basics, as the 21 contestants compete in weekly challenges that test their mastery of a chef’s essential skills. The winner will receive $125,000, a feature in Food & Wine magazine, a showcase at the Annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and will earn the title of “Top Chef.” Plus: Gail Simmons’s Top Chef Blog

The Top Chef: Seattle Hopefuls

Lizzie Binder, 37
Napa, California

Tina Bourbeau, 42
New York, New York

Chrissy Camba, 30
Chicago, Illinois

Stephanie Cmar, 27
Boston, Massachusetts

Micah Fields, 28
Los Angeles, California

Eliza Gavin, 38
Telluride, Colorado

Anthony Gray, 35
Macon, Georgia

Jeffrey Jew, 34
Washington, DC

Gina Keatley, 32
New York, New York

Kristen Kish, 28
Boston, Massachusetts

Danyele McPherson, 31
Dallas, Texas

Daniel O’Brien, 32
Washington, DC

Carla Pellegrino, 43
Las Vegas, Nevada

Jorel Pierce, 28
Denver, Colorado

Sheldon Simeon, 30
Lahaina, Hawaii

John Tesar, 54
Dallas, Texas

Joshua Valentine, 32
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Bart Vandaele, 41
Washington, DC

Tyler Wiard, 41
Denver, Colorado

Brooke Williamson, 33
Los Angeles, California

Kuniko Yagi, 35
Los Angeles, California

