Dannielle Kyrillos, host Gail Simmons, Hubert Keller and Johnny Iuzzini. Photo courtesy of Bravo.



Top Chef Just Desserts Season 2 Overview

In this article:

The fourteen cheftestants of Top Chef Just Desserts Season 2 face off in some of the most difficult and creative challenges seen thus farfrom fairytale showpieces and edible room décor to high-class gingerbread houses and carnival delightsall while serving up these treats to celebrity guest judges including: Beastie Boys' Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz, the cast of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, renowned Pastry Chef François Payard, and acclaimed chef Cat Cora.

Gail Simmons, a judge on Top Chef for the past eight seasons, returns as the host of this highly competitive series showcasing the best of the best in the world of pastry arts. Once again joining the judges' panel as head judge is Johnny Iuzzini, one of the country's most celebrated and innovative pastry chefs and Executive Pastry Chef at Restaurant Jean Georges. Hubert Keller, critically acclaimed chef as well as guest judge on Top Chef and finalist on Top Chef Masters, and Dannielle Kyrillos, entertaining expert and Contributing Editor of Food Republic will also serve as regular judges for the series.

The series offers a fascinating window into the competitive, pressure-filled environment of pastry chefs at the highest level. Each episode holds two challenges for the pastry chefs: the first, a Quickfire test of their basic abilities and the Elimination Challenge designed to test the versatility and inventiveness of the pastry chefs. These chefs will prove that a little sugar and spice never tasted so nice.

Top Chef Just Desserts Season 2 Video





More Top Chef Features and Recipes:

Top Chef Dishes Gail Simmons's Favorite Dessert Recipes Top Chef: Season Recaps and Video



Top Chef Just Desserts Season Two Cheftestants





AMANDA ROCKMAN, 29

Executive Pastry Chef, The Bristol and Balena

Hometown: Katy, TX; Resides in Chicago, IL

Favorite Fall Dessert: Vanilla Basque Cake with confit apples, apple cider sabayon with cinnamon candied walnuts.

CARLOS ENRIQUEZ, 33

Corporate Pastry Chef

Hometown: Los Angeles; Resides in Las Vegas, NV

Favorite Fall Dessert: Apple crisp with vanilla gelato

CHRIS HANMER, 33

Owner of The School of Pastry Design

Hometown: Costa Mesa, CA; Resides in Las Vegas, NV

Favorite Fall Dessert: Vanilla poached apples with white pepper ice cream and cinnamon churros.

CRAIG POIRIER, 25

Pastry Chef, First Food & Bar

Hometown: Derry, NH; Resides in Las Vegas, NV

Favorite Fall Dessert: Warm cinnamon roll with hazelnut ice cream, spiced caramel and toasted hazelnuts.

KATZIE GUY-HAMILTON, 24

Executive Pastry Chef, New York Central at the Grand Hyatt New York

Hometown: Worcester, MA; Resides in New York City

Favorite Fall Dessert: Sticky toffee pudding with pears and coffee

LINA BIANCAMANO, 37

Executive Pastry Chef

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ; Resides in Fort Worth, TX

Favorite Summer Dessert: Fresh berry tart with creme chiboust

MATTHEW PETERSEN, 32

Executive Pastry Chef, CityZen and Sou'Wester at the Mandarin Oriental in Washington, D.C.

Hometown: Dublin, PA; Resides in Arlington, VA

Favorite Fall Dessert: Griddled pumpkin cake with raisin compote and ginger ice cream.

MEGAN KETOVER, 31

Pastry Chef, Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Favorite Fall Dessert: Warm brown butter apple cake with crème fraiche sorbet, bourbon caramel and spicy glazed pecans

MELISSA CAMACHO, 30

Pastry Chef, ilili

Hometown: Port-au-Prince, Haiti; Resides in New York City

Favorite Fall Dessert: Classic apple pie with miso caramel and smoked vanilla ice cream.

NELSON PAZ, 33

Executive Pastry Chef, Mandarin Oriental, Boston

Hometown: Buenos Aires, Argentina; Resides in Boston, MA

Favorite Fall Dessert: Warm 64% Manjari Chocolate Tart, Caramelized Hazelnut, Madagascar Vanilla Ice Cream

ORLANDO SANTOS, 32

Owner/Pastry Chef of Orlando's Chocolate Treasures

Hometown: St. Croix, US Virgin Islands; Resides in Pittsburgh, PA

Favorite Dessert: Chocolate Caramel Raspberry Entremets

REBECCA MASSON, 39

Pastry Chef/Owner of Fluff Bake Bar

Hometown: Laramie, Wyoming; Resides in Houston, TX

Favorite Fall Dessert: Butterscotch Panna Cotta with Chocolate Banana Fluffernutter Sandwich

SALLY CAMACHO, 31

Pastry Chef of WP24 at the Ritz Carlton, Los Angeles

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Favorite Fall Dessert: Pecan and Cashew Pie, Pumpkin Ice Cream

VANARIN KUCH, 26

Pastry Chef

Hometown: Houston, TX

Favorite Fall Dessert: Gerber Macaroons



Plus: Great Dessert Recipes

Beautiful Desserts Homemade Versions of Storebought Desserts Intoxicating Desserts