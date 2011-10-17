Top Chef Just Desserts: Season One

Overview

Gail Simmons, a series judge on Top Chef for the past seven seasons, takes on the hosting duties of this highly competitive series showcasing the best of the best in the world of pastry arts. Joining the judges' panel as head judge is Johnny Iuzzini, one of the country's most celebrated and innovative pastry chefs and Executive Pastry Chef at Restaurant Jean Georges. Hubert Keller, critically acclaimed chef as well as guest judge on Top Chef and finalist on Top Chef Masters, and Dannielle Kyrillos, entertaining expert and DailyCandy Editor-at-Large will also serve as regular judges for the series.

Filled with delicious twists, turns and drama unlike anything that Top Chef has seen, Top Chef Just Desserts features highly celebrated chefs in the pastry world ranging from chocolatier Jacques Torres and celebrated cake maker Sylvia Weinstock, to Wolfgang Puck's famed Spago pastry chef, Sherry Yard, and Eric Ripert's Le Bernardin pastry chef Michael Laiskonis, among others. The challenges featured will be some of the most creative and inventive yet: from timed wedding cakes and flaming desserts to chocolate show pieces and edible fashion. The series offers a fascinating window into the competitive, pressure-filled environment of pastry chefs at the highest level.

Just Desserts Cheftestants

Danielle Keene, 29Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.; Resides in South Pasadena, Calif.

Eric Wolitzky, 38Hometown: Rochester, N.Y.; Resides in New York, N.Y.

Heather Chittum, 37Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.; Resides in Washington, D.C.

Heather Hurlbert, 40Hometown: Seoul, South Korea; Resides in Atlanta, Ga.

Malika Ameen, 35Hometown/Resides in: Chicago, Ill.

Morgan Wilson, 37Hometown: Sonora, Calif.; Resides in Dallas, Texas

Seth Caro, 34Hometown: Chappaqua, N.Y.; Resides in New York, N.Y.

Tania Peterson, 39Hometown: Cambridge, Mass; Resides in Boston, Mass.

Tim Nugent, 41Hometown: Alburgh, Vt.; Resides in Oakland, Calif.

Yigit Pura, 29Hometown: Ankara, Turkey; Resides in San Francisco, Calif.

Zac Young, 27Hometown: Portland, Maine, Resides in New York, N.Y.

