Season 2 winner Ilan Hall came to Top Chef as a line cook at Andy Nusser’s Casa Mono, with training from the Culinary Institute of America and experience ranging from a semester at a restaurant in Florence to a stint at Tom Colicchio’s Craft. Currently, Hall is in Los Angeles, working on several different projects, among them cooking demonstrations and private chef events.

September 01, 2008

Ilan Hall

Top Chef season 2 winner Ilan Hall at the 2006 Best New Chefs Celebration.

