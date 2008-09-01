Season 2 winner Ilan Hall came to Top Chef as a line cook at Andy Nusser’s Casa Mono, with training from the Culinary Institute of America and experience ranging from a semester at a restaurant in Florence to a stint at Tom Colicchio’s Craft. Currently, Hall is in Los Angeles, working on several different projects, among them cooking demonstrations and private chef events.
Recipes
- Crispy Pan-Fried Shrimp and Chorizo Fideo Cakes
Ilan Hall’s ingenious dish merges fideos—a Spanish classic made with toasted pasta that’s cooked in stock—and Japanese grilled sticky rice cakes.
Profile + Features
- Bravo’s New Top Chef Tells All
Adam Sachs meets up with Ilan to see what he’s learned about cooking and about the alternate reality of reality TV, and to find out what kind of restaurant career he envisions.
- 4 Places That Inspire the New Top Chef
Ilan Hall dishes about some of the Manhattan restaurants that excite him.
- Ilan Hall, Top Shopper
A seriously blinged-out Ilan Hall shares his shopping tips.
Photos
Top Chef season 2 winner Ilan Hall at the 2006 Best New Chefs Celebration.
Video