After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, Top Chef season 3 winner Hung worked his way through some of Manhattan’s top kitchens, including Per Se’s. He left New York in early 2006 to work at the haute Restaurant Guy Savoy in Las Vegas before answering the Top Chef casting call. Huynh recently returned to New York and plans to open a restaurant of his own soon.
- Hung’s Clay Pot Rice
As a student at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, Hung Huynh learned to cook with the Chinese trinity—GGS, or ginger, garlic and scallions. He uses all three here to flavor his earthy, mushroom-and-bacon-studded clay pot rice.
- Lemongrass-Marinated Pompano with Dipping Sauce
In this healthy recipe, crispy-skinned pompano fillets stay moist and are delicious with the hot-sweet-tangy dipping sauce.
- Chocolate-Banana Tempura with Ice Cream and Caramel
For Hung Huynh’s Asian take on a banana split, halved bananas are stuffed with bittersweet chocolate, coated in a light tempura batter and fried until golden. The indulgent dessert is finished with rum-spiked caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.
- Top Chef Winner’s Tips
Season 3 winner Hung Huynh inspired the judges with his confident approach to truffles, foie gras and other delicacies. But what would he do on a tight budget? Kate Krader reports from the kitchen.
- Top Chef Finale, Aspen Style
Top Chef 3 winner Hung Huynh, F&W’s Gail Simmons, Top Chef 1 contestant Marcel Vigneron.