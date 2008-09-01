Hung Huynh

After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, Top Chef season 3 winner Hung worked his way through some of Manhattan’s top kitchens, including Per Se’s. He left New York in early 2006 to work at the haute Restaurant Guy Savoy in Las Vegas before answering the Top Chef casting call. Huynh recently returned to New York and plans to open a restaurant of his own soon.

September 01, 2008

  • Hung’s Clay Pot Rice
    As a student at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, Hung Huynh learned to cook with the Chinese trinity—GGS, or ginger, garlic and scallions. He uses all three here to flavor his earthy, mushroom-and-bacon-studded clay pot rice.
  • Lemongrass-Marinated Pompano with Dipping Sauce
    In this healthy recipe, crispy-skinned pompano fillets stay moist and are delicious with the hot-sweet-tangy dipping sauce.
  • Chocolate-Banana Tempura with Ice Cream and Caramel
    For Hung Huynh’s Asian take on a banana split, halved bananas are stuffed with bittersweet chocolate, coated in a light tempura batter and fried until golden. The indulgent dessert is finished with rum-spiked caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.

Top Chef 3 winner Hung Huynh, F&W’s Gail Simmons, Top Chef 1 contestant Marcel Vigneron.

