Trained at the Culinary Institute of America, Top Chef season 1 winner Harold Dieterle was cast while working as a sous-chef at Jimmy Bradley and Danny Abrams’s The Harrison restaurant in Manhattan. Following his win, Dieterle used his $100,000 prize to open his own restaurant, Perilla, in Manhattan’s West Village.
Restaurant
Perilla
9 Jones St.
New York, NY
212-929-6868
http://perillanyc.com/
Recipes
- Mortadella Sandwiches with Grapes, Mushrooms and Tapenade
Challenged to invent a sandwich during Top Chef, Dieterle came up with this unexpectedly delicious combination.
- Crab Salad with Avocado and Mango
Dieterle’s cool and fruity crab salad is garnished with lacy fried eggs. He learned to prepare eggs this way by watching street cooks in Thailand.
Profile + Features
- Reality TV’s New Hero
How Harold Dieterle cooked his way to the title on the first season of the Bravo reality series Top Chef.
- Harold’s $100,000 Fantasy
How does a newly anointed Top Chef spend his $100,000 prize money? Harold Dieterle reveals a few of his ideas for the windfall.
Photos
F&W editor-in-chief Dana Cowin, Top Chef season 1 winner Harold Dieterle.