Harold Dieterle

Trained at the Culinary Institute of America, Top Chef season 1 winner Harold Dieterle was cast while working as a sous-chef at Jimmy Bradley and Danny Abrams’s The Harrison restaurant in Manhattan. Following his win, Dieterle used his $100,000 prize to open his own restaurant, Perilla, in Manhattan’s West Village.

Food & Wine
September 01, 2008

Restaurant

Perilla
9 Jones St.
New York, NY
212-929-6868
http://perillanyc.com/

Recipes

Profile + Features

  • Reality TV’s New Hero
    How Harold Dieterle cooked his way to the title on the first season of the Bravo reality series Top Chef.
  • Harold’s $100,000 Fantasy
    How does a newly anointed Top Chef spend his $100,000 prize money? Harold Dieterle reveals a few of his ideas for the windfall.

Photos

F&W editor-in-chief Dana Cowin, Top Chef season 1 winner Harold Dieterle.

