Top Chef 7: Washington, DC

Recipes

Chocolate-and-Pistachio Biscotti

Kevin Sbraga varies these wonderful nutty biscotti, sometimes dipping them in melted dark chocolate for an extra layer of flavor.

Kevin Sbraga varies these wonderful nutty biscotti, sometimes dipping them in melted dark chocolate for an extra layer of flavor.

Sbraga adds anise and coriander to the raspberry jam that he spreads between hazelnut cookies (which are spiced with cinnamon and cloves).

Sbraga adds anise and coriander to the raspberry jam that he spreads between hazelnut cookies (which are spiced with cinnamon and cloves).

“My father used a lot of ginger in his baking,” says Kevin Sbraga. “It adds that burst of flavor that makes you think, Wow.”

"My father used a lot of ginger in his baking," says Kevin Sbraga. "It adds that burst of flavor that makes you think, Wow."

Sablés (French butter cookies) were Kevin Sbraga’s favorites growing up. “I’d sneak them when I wasn't supposed to,” he says. His wife, Jesmary, had the idea to sandwich them with lemon curd.

Profile + Features

Kevin Sbraga’s Christmas Cookie Recipes

One way to get kicked off TV’s Top Chef: make dessert. That was the prevailing wisdom, anyway, until Kevin Sbraga proved it wrong.

Season 7 Video

