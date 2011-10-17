Top Chef 7: Washington, DC

Congratulations to Kevin Sbraga, winner of Top Chef: Washingon, DC, the seventh season of Bravo's Emmy-Award winning, hit reality series.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Recipes

  • Chocolate-and-Pistachio Biscotti
    Kevin Sbraga varies these wonderful nutty biscotti, sometimes dipping them in melted dark chocolate for an extra layer of flavor.
  • Linzer Cookies with Spiced Jam
    Sbraga adds anise and coriander to the raspberry jam that he spreads between hazelnut cookies (which are spiced with cinnamon and cloves).
  • Ginger-Studded Sugar Cookies
    “My father used a lot of ginger in his baking,” says Kevin Sbraga. “It adds that burst of flavor that makes you think, Wow.”
  • Lemon-Curd Sandwich Cookies
    Sablés (French butter cookies) were Kevin Sbraga’s favorites growing up. “I’d sneak them when I wasn't supposed to,” he says. His wife, Jesmary, had the idea to sandwich them with lemon curd.

Profile + Features

Season 7 Video

More Top Chef Features:

Top Chef: Season Recaps and Video Top Chef Dishes

Washington, D.C. Cheftestants

Alex Reznik, 33, From Brooklyn, NY; Resides in Hollywood, CA
Amanda Baumgarten, 27, From: Los Angeles, CA
Andrea Curto-Randazzo, 39, From Vero Beach, FL; Resides in: Miami Beach, FL.
Angelo Sosa, 34, From Connecticut; Resides in New York, NY.
Arnold Myint, 32, From: Nashville, TN.
Ed Cotton, 32, From Boston, MA; Resides in New York, NY.
Jacqueline Lombard, 33, From Boston, MA; Resides in Brooklyn, NY.
John Somerville, 42, From: West Bloomfield, MI.
Kelly Liken, 33, From Pittsburgh, PA; Resides in: Vail, CO.
Kenny Gilbert, 36, From Cleveland, OH; Resides in: Telluride, CO
Kevin Sbraga, 30, From: Willingboro, NJ.
Lynne Gigliotti, 51, From Philadelphia, PA; Resides in Hyde Park, NY.
Stephen Hopcraft, 40, From Cleveland, OH.; Resides in Las Vegas, NV
Tamesha Warren, 24, From Barbados; Resides in Washington D.C.
Tiffany Derry, 26, From Beaumont, TX; Resides in: Dallas, TX
Timothy Dean, 39, From Washington D.C.; Resides in Baltimore, MD
Tracey Bloom, 33, From Rochester, NY; Resides in Atlanta, GA

