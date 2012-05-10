Top Chef 6: Las Vegas

Congratulations to Michael Voltaggio, winner of Top Chef: Las Vegas, the sixth season of Bravo's Emmy-Award winning, hit reality series.

May 10, 2012

Recipes

Profile + Features

  • The Double Life of Bravo's New Top Chef
    Villain or hero? Science geek or artist? Top Chef Season 6 winner Michael Voltaggio may be complicated, but the recipes he shares with F&W are delightfully simple.

Video


