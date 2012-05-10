Top Chef 6: Las Vegas

Congratulations to Michael Voltaggio, winner of Top Chef: Las Vegas, the sixth season of Bravo's Emmy-Award winning, hit reality series.
Recipes
- Indian-Spiced Short Ribs
Michael Voltaggio flavors the meat with the Indian spice rub garam masala, braising them in the oven for two hours until tender.
- Crisp Gnocchi "Tater Tots"
He pairs the ribs with gnocchi that he fries until crispy, a kind of haute Tater Tot.
- Carrots Braised in Beer and Carrot Juice
Completing the dish: carrots cooked in carrot juice and a hoppy beer to emphasize their savory depth, not their sweetness.
Profile + Features
- The Double Life of Bravo's New Top Chef
Villain or hero? Science geek or artist? Top Chef Season 6 winner Michael Voltaggio may be complicated, but the recipes he shares with F&W are delightfully simple.
Video
More Top Chef Winners & Recipes
Top Chef RecipesSeason 5:
Hosea RosenbergSeason 4:
Stephanie IzardSeason 3:
Hung HuynhSeason 2:
Ilan HallSeason 1:
Harold Dieterle