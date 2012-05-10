Top Chef 5: New York

Congratulations to Hosea, winner of Top Chef: New York, the fifth season of Bravo’s Emmy-Award winning, hit reality series.
- Sesame-Crusted Tuna with Ginger Cream
Hosea Rosenberg created this quickly seared tuna recipe in 2001. It immediately became his dad’s favorite dish.
- Glass Noodle Stir-Fry
Rosenberg gives cellophane noodles extra care, stir-frying them in sesame oil with a generous array of vegetables and tossing them with tangy rice vinegar.
- Warm Chocolate Cakes with Mascarpone Cream
In his riff on Black Forest cake, Rosenberg tops individual cakes with mascarpone cream and luscious brandied cherries.
- Bravo’s Top Chef Cooks for Love
Hosea Rosenberg overcame many challenges (including gossip about his love life) to win Top Chef 5. Now he’s really cooking with his heart as he shares recipes that honor his father, who’s battling cancer.
