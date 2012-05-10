Top Chef 4: Chicago

Congratulations to Chicago chef Stephanie Izard, winner of Top Chef: Chicago, the highly anticipated fourth season of Bravo’s Emmy-winning, hit reality series.
- Seared Scallops with Bacon-Braised Chard
“When you learn how to cook scallops with a crisp golden crust, they’re just so good,” says Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard.
- Duck with Miso-Almond Butter
After experimenting with miso paste and flavorful Spanish marcona almonds, Stephanie Izard created a delectable nutty-sweet butter that she serves with meaty seared duck breasts.
- Halibut with Pork-and-Peanut Ragù and Cilantro Sauce
Stephanie finds that the sweet notes of an off-dry Gewürztraminer pair well with the tamarind in the sauce, “and a beautiful white wine is always nice with halibut.”
- Top Chef Wine Challenge
F&W dared Stephanie Izard, the winner of Top Chef Season 4, to come up with three very different recipes to pair with Gewürztraminer. Here, Stephanie’s three remarkable creations.
