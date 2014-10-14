Top Chef 12: Boston

Top Chef Season 12 heads down to Bean Town to find the next master of American cuisine. The action kicks off October 15 at 10p ET/PT, with judges Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Hugh Acheson and Top Chef alum Richard Blais tasting dishes from the latest group of chefs.
Top Chef Season 12 Overview
"Top Chef: Boston," the twelth season of the Emmy and James Beard Award-winning series, premieres Wednesday, October 15 at 10 pm ET/PT.
Returning to the judges table for the new season in New England are head judge Tom Colicchio, judges Gail Simmons, Hugh Acheson and host Padma Lakshmi. For the first time ever, a “Top Chef” winner is joining the judging panel. Richard Blais will make his debut as a recurring judge offering the chef’testants guidance from a chef and a former competitor’s point of view.
The stakes are higher than ever this season as “Top Chef” introduces sudden death Quickfire challenges that occur without warning throughout the season and a fiery judges table that puts every chef on the spot. As always, the chefs will be tasked with serving up food for top entertainers, culinary stars and celebrity guest judges including actor George Wendt (Norm from “Cheers”), Barbara Lynch, Ming Tsai and Jacques Pepin.
The winner will receive $125,000 furnished by Healthy Choice, a feature in Food & Wine magazine, a showcase at the Annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and the title of “Top Chef.”
The Top Chef: Boston Hopefuls
Doug Adams
Portland, OR
Stacy Cogswell
Boston, MA
Joy Crump
Fredericksburg, VA
Ron Eyester
Atlanta, GA
Gregory Gourdet
Portland, OR
Aaron Grissom
Los Angeles, CA
Adam Harvey
New York, NY
Melissa King
San Francisco, CA
Rebecca LaMalfa
Chicago, IL
Mei Lin
Los Angeles, CA
George Pagonis
Washington, D.C.
Michael Patlazhan
Brooklyn, NY
James Rigato
White Lake, MI
Katsuji Tanabe
Los Angeles, CA
Keriann Von Raesfeld
San Jose, CA
Katie Weinner
Salt Lake City, UT