Top Chef 12: Boston

Top Chef Season 12 Overview

"Top Chef: Boston," the twelth season of the Emmy and James Beard Award-winning series, premieres Wednesday, October 15 at 10 pm ET/PT.

Returning to the judges table for the new season in New England are head judge Tom Colicchio, judges Gail Simmons, Hugh Acheson and host Padma Lakshmi. For the first time ever, a “Top Chef” winner is joining the judging panel. Richard Blais will make his debut as a recurring judge offering the chef’testants guidance from a chef and a former competitor’s point of view.

The stakes are higher than ever this season as “Top Chef” introduces sudden death Quickfire challenges that occur without warning throughout the season and a fiery judges table that puts every chef on the spot. As always, the chefs will be tasked with serving up food for top entertainers, culinary stars and celebrity guest judges including actor George Wendt (Norm from “Cheers”), Barbara Lynch, Ming Tsai and Jacques Pepin.

The winner will receive $125,000 furnished by Healthy Choice, a feature in Food & Wine magazine, a showcase at the Annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and the title of “Top Chef.”

For more Top Chef news and coverage, visit bravotv.com/top-chef.

Top Chef: Boston Episode Guide

The Top Chef: Boston Hopefuls

Doug Adams

Portland, OR

Stacy Cogswell

Boston, MA

Joy Crump

Fredericksburg, VA

Ron Eyester

Atlanta, GA

Gregory Gourdet

Portland, OR

Aaron Grissom

Los Angeles, CA

Adam Harvey

New York, NY

Melissa King

San Francisco, CA

Rebecca LaMalfa

Chicago, IL

Mei Lin

Los Angeles, CA

George Pagonis

Washington, D.C.

Michael Patlazhan

Brooklyn, NY

James Rigato

White Lake, MI

Katsuji Tanabe

Los Angeles, CA

Keriann Von Raesfeld

San Jose, CA

Katie Weinner

Salt Lake City, UT