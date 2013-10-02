Top Chef 11: New Orleans

In this Article

Top Chef Season 11 Overview

"Top Chef: New Orleans," the eleventh season of the Emmy and James Beard Award-winning series, premieres Wednesday, October 2 at 10 pm ET.

Host Padma Lakshmi will be joined at the judges' table by lead judge Tom Colicchio, F&W's Gail Simmons, star chef Hugh Acheson andNew Orleans' own Emeril Lagasse.

This season challenges contestants with serving up incredible dishes to a slew of celebrity guest judges, including local New Orleans legends Kermit Ruffins and Dr. John and top entertainers like Lea Michele, Anthony Mackie, Questlove, Paul Prudhomme, Jacques Pepin, David Chang, John Besh, and Eddie Huang.

The winner will receive $125,000 furnished by Healthy Choice, a feature in Food & Wine magazine, a showcase at the Annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and the title of “Top Chef.”

Top Chef: New Orleans Episode Guide

The Top Chef: New Orleans Hopefuls

Bene Bartolotta

New York City

Ramon Bojorquez

San Diego, CA

Janine Booth

New York City

Shirley Chung

Fremont, CA

Jason Cichonski

Philadelphia, PA

Stephanie Cmar

Boston, MA

Nina Compton

Miami, FL

Aaron Cuschieri

Chicago, IL

Justin Devillier

New Orleans, LA

Nick Elmi

Philadelphia, PA

Carlos Gaytan

Chicago, IL

Brian Huskey

Los Angeles, CA

Sara Johannes

Minneapolis, MN

Louis Maldonado

Healdsburg, CA

Travis Masar

La Junta, CO

Carrie Mashaney

Carpenter, IA

Bret Pelaggi

Miami, FL

Michael Sichel

New Orleans, LA

Patricia Vega

New York City