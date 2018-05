Bruce Aidells’s Complete Book of Pork

In this comprehensive cookbook with 150 recipes, Bruce Aidells—founder of Aidells Sausage Company—walks cooks through everything from oven-roasting ribs to air-drying salami.

The Whole Beast: Nose to Tail Eating

Those who’ve trekked to London’s St. John restaurant can now get a U.S. edition of chef Fergus Henderson’s 1999 book, with fun recipes like Crispy Pig’s Tails as well as the less adventurous Beans and Bacon. A cult classic already, it’s a great read.