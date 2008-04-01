Top 5 Kosher Wines for Passover

2007 Ramon Cardova Rioja

This easy-to-drink Rioja (made from Tempranillo) comes from the same vineyards and winery used by the well-known producer Ramón Bilbao. It’s a great match for savory roasted chicken.

2008 Yarden Odem Chardonnay

Victor Schoenfeld, a leader in Israeli wine, produces this pear-scented Chardonnay with organically farmed grapes from the cool, northern region of Galilee. Excellent with chicken soups.

2007 Giordano Borgo Reale Toscano Rosso

Along with the earthy notes common to Super-Tuscans (usually blends of Sangiovese with French varietals like Cabernet and Merlot), this wine has herbal aromas that pair well with roasts and stews.

2005 Château Malartic-Lagravière

Some of Bordeaux’s most renowned châteaus allow kosher winemakers to use their grapes and facilities to make kosher versions of their wines. One is this brambly red—superb with hearty meat dishes.

NV Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé Brut

Made entirely of Pinot Noir, this rosé Champagne is nutty and full-bodied with bright strawberry aromas, perfect with salty fish appetizers.

Updated April 2011.