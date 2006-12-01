Top 10 Test Kitchen Discoveries

Kristin Donnelly and Nick Fauchald
December 01, 2006

1. The problem with most measuring cups? They take up too much space. We like how these new nesting cups from Zyliss stack neatly ($20 per set; zyliss.com).

2. Joshua Wesson, cofounder of Best Cellars wine shops, tops his ice cream with flaky Maldon salt. He loves how it focuses the flavors. We love it on Häagen-Dazs Sticky Toffee Pudding ($4 per pint; haagendazs.com).

3. Called "Ammo," these hand-tied spice bundles from Art of Tea make a potent after-dinner tea or a stomach-soothing drink ($18 for 6; artoftea.com).

4. Our list of creative uses for Ashbolt Elderflower Concentrate keeps growing. So far, we’ve used it in Champagne cocktails and to make sorbet. Next, we’ll poach pears in it ($15 for 375 ml; tassienaturals.com).

5. Branches’s black Mission fig preserves are so luscious and figgy that we almost prefer them to the fresh fruit ($12 for 17 oz; katzandco.com).

6. Compass Box founder John Glaser stopped by to share his latest blend: Oak Cross, a pleasantly soft and sweet malt whiskey aged in premium American and French oak ($45 for 75 ml; compassboxwhisky.com).

7. A friend tipped us off to this intensely meaty, slightly spicy beef jerky from Stripling’s General Store in southwest Georgia ($6 for 4 oz; striplings.com).

8. Goose farmer Jim Schiltz sent us his new smoked goose breast, which is great served cold or sautéed and layered on a "GLT" ($11 per lb; roastgoose.com).

9. Rick’s Picks’ crunchy, spicy, smoky pickled okra is our favorite new addition to sandwiches, pizza and scrambled eggs ($13 for 15 oz; rickspicksnyc.com).

10. Screwpull’s brand-new Leverpull, makes short work of stubborn corks ($150; williams-sonoma.com).

