Top 10 Test Kitchen Discoveries

1. The problem with most measuring cups? They take up too much space. We like how these new nesting cups from Zyliss stack neatly ($20 per set; zyliss.com).

2. Joshua Wesson, cofounder of Best Cellars wine shops, tops his ice cream with flaky Maldon salt. He loves how it focuses the flavors. We love it on Häagen-Dazs Sticky Toffee Pudding ($4 per pint; haagendazs.com).

3. Called "Ammo," these hand-tied spice bundles from Art of Tea make a potent after-dinner tea or a stomach-soothing drink ($18 for 6; artoftea.com).

4. Our list of creative uses for Ashbolt Elderflower Concentrate keeps growing. So far, we’ve used it in Champagne cocktails and to make sorbet. Next, we’ll poach pears in it ($15 for 375 ml; tassienaturals.com).

5. Branches’s black Mission fig preserves are so luscious and figgy that we almost prefer them to the fresh fruit ($12 for 17 oz; katzandco.com).

6. Compass Box founder John Glaser stopped by to share his latest blend: Oak Cross, a pleasantly soft and sweet malt whiskey aged in premium American and French oak ($45 for 75 ml; compassboxwhisky.com).

7. A friend tipped us off to this intensely meaty, slightly spicy beef jerky from Stripling’s General Store in southwest Georgia ($6 for 4 oz; striplings.com).

8. Goose farmer Jim Schiltz sent us his new smoked goose breast, which is great served cold or sautéed and layered on a "GLT" ($11 per lb; roastgoose.com).

9. Rick’s Picks’ crunchy, spicy, smoky pickled okra is our favorite new addition to sandwiches, pizza and scrambled eggs ($13 for 15 oz; rickspicksnyc.com).

10. Screwpull’s brand-new Leverpull, makes short work of stubborn corks ($150; williams-sonoma.com).