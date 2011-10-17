T o o l s T a b l e w a r e T e l e v i s i o n N e w s

Oil's Well

Flavored oils don't often meet our standards, but five new Salute Santé grapeseed oils are unusually fine--especially the basil oil. For once, it actually tastes like the herb ($9.50 for 8 ounces; 888-388-7117).

Whisk Fulfillment

Jacques Pépin has designed a line of kitchen tools. Made by Lunt, all pieces have ergonomic soft-grip handles ($7 to $15; 800-544-1781).

Dialing for Dinners

New Yorkers can call DINE-123 and get the lowdown on more than 2,100 restaurants--and even be connected to reservations lines. The service expands to L.A. by year's end. Note: snagging a good table on Friday night is still your problem.

Buzz

The Food Network gives us three new reasons to install a TV by the stove: Extreme Cuisine, which reports on such over-the-top stories as the world's largest pickle; Ultimate Kitchens, which showcases innovative designs across America; and Iron Chef, a Japanese extravaganza that's like Emeril Live crossed with American Gladiators.

French Connections

L'Ecole des Chefs offers home cooks one-week internships in the kitchens of great Franco-American chefs, including François Payard and Philippe Bertineau of Manhattan's Payard ($2,450; 610-469-2500).

Vertical Hold

Skilled Venetian artisans fuse thin streams of brilliantly colored glass to make this "Gessati" compote from Salviati. It's sure to be enjoyed by dessert lovers of all stripes ($800; 212-725-4361).