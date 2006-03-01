Tools: Collapsible Strainers

The answer to bulky kitchen strainers that take up too much space in a cabinet? Collapsible strainers that squash flat for fitting in drawers. Paris-based designer Boje Estermann's Crayola-colored funnels and strainers, inspired by the accordion-like folds on his old reflex camera, are made of a durable yet light rubber called santoprene ($25 for funnel, $60 for strainer at Moss; mossonline.com). The holes on SiliconeZone's colanders are placed in a sunburst pattern; the slim handles are contoured so they're easy to grip and balance on the edge of a pot or sink (from $7; laprimashops.com).