Tomato Equivalents

Your recipe calls for three cups of tomatoes. When you get to the market, you wonder how many fresh or canned tomatoes you should buy. Here are some figures to take the guesswork out of shopping.
Fresh Peeled Plum Tomatoes
2 1/2 pounds = 3 cups seeded, chopped drained = 2 1/2 cups seeded, chopped, cooked = 2 1/2 cups canned peeled in puree or juice
Canned Peeled Tomatoes in Their Juice or Puree
35-ounce can = 4 cups = 2 1/2 to 3 cups drained
28-ounce can = 3 cups = 2 to 2 1/2 cups drained
16-ounce can = 2 cups = 1 cup drained
Canned Crushed, or Chopped Tomatoes
28-ounce can =3 cups
Canned Tomato Paste
6-ounce can = 3/4 cup
