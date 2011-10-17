Tomato Equivalents

Your recipe calls for three cups of tomatoes. When you get to the market, you wonder how many fresh or canned tomatoes you should buy. Here are some figures to take the guesswork out of shopping.





Fresh Peeled Plum Tomatoes

2 1/2 pounds = 3 cups seeded, chopped drained = 2 1/2 cups seeded, chopped, cooked = 2 1/2 cups canned peeled in puree or juice





Canned Peeled Tomatoes in Their Juice or Puree

35-ounce can = 4 cups = 2 1/2 to 3 cups drained



28-ounce can = 3 cups = 2 to 2 1/2 cups drained



16-ounce can = 2 cups = 1 cup drained



Canned Crushed, or Chopped Tomatoes

28-ounce can =3 cups



Canned Tomato Paste

6-ounce can = 3/4 cup



