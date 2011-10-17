Tomato Equivalents

October 17, 2011

Your recipe calls for three cups of tomatoes. When you get to the market, you wonder how many fresh or canned tomatoes you should buy. Here are some figures to take the guesswork out of shopping.

Fresh Peeled Plum Tomatoes
2 1/2 pounds = 3 cups seeded, chopped drained = 2 1/2 cups seeded, chopped, cooked = 2 1/2 cups canned peeled in puree or juice


Canned Peeled Tomatoes in Their Juice or Puree
35-ounce can = 4 cups = 2 1/2 to 3 cups drained

28-ounce can = 3 cups = 2 to 2 1/2 cups drained

16-ounce can = 2 cups = 1 cup drained

Canned Crushed, or Chopped Tomatoes
28-ounce can =3 cups

Canned Tomato Paste
6-ounce can = 3/4 cup

(Reprinted from F& W February 96, Julia della Croce, "8 Easy Pasta Sauces")

