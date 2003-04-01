Tiramisù Tart

The winning Italian combination of chocolate, mascarpone and coffee in tiramisù inspired this silky tart from French-born François Payard of Manhattan's Payard Patisserie & Bistro. An Italian pastry chef taught Payard that mascarpone can be whipped like cream. Another revelation: "The Italians use mascarpone the way the French use butter." Here, Payard pays homage to Italian ingredients, but with his ever-present French technique.

