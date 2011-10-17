Shopping for Morels

Select fresh morels individually to insure quality. Smell morels before buying them; they should have a woodsy, earthy fragrance. Choose morels that are very firm and springy to the touch, with no soft spots. Reject any that are dry or moldy.



* Inspect the honeycombed crevices of the caps to be sure that they are not infested with worms or insects.



* Opt for dried morels when fresh ones are out of season. With their wonderfully intense flavor, they are an excellent alternative. Fragrance is key when choosing dried morels; they should have a deep, smoky, woodsy scent.



* Buy dried morels that are small; they tend to be the most delicious.



* Check the bottoms of bags of prepackaged dried morels; avoid those with a lot of broken pieces or a powdery residue.



* Mail-order fresh or dried morels through Marché aux Delices (888-547-5471); for dried ones only, call Epicurean Specialty (800-500-0065).



--Lily Barbiero