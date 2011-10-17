Tips for Making a Puff-Pastry Shell

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Fold In the Edges

To create the sides for the tart shell, fold in the chilled dough neatly, then press it firmly to seal. The sides will puff up when baked, creating a rim to hold in the filling.

Trim Off the Folds

To ensure that the rim rises nicely, use a very sharp knife or pastry cutter and firm pressure to trim the edges slightly. If the layers twist as they're cut, the rim won't rise evenly.

Prick the Bottom

To prevent the bottom of the tart shell from rising, prick it all over with the tines of a fork. Check during baking, and if the bottom puffs up, press it down with the back of the fork.

