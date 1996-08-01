Tips for Instant Antipasti

All Around Winners

Colavita and Il Cibo di Lidia.

Onions

Il Cibo di Lidia's grilled onions in olive oil; Bacchini's Cipollette (little onions in balsamic vinegar); and Azienda Agricola's Scalogno (shallots in olive oil).

Artichokes

Il Cibo di Lidia's grilled artichokes in olive oil; Colavita's artichokes with stems in sunflower oil; De Giorgi's Roman artichokes; and Il Trullo's split grilled artichokes.

Eggplant

Il Cibo di Lidia's dried eggplants in olive oil; TuttoCalabria's Italian roasted eggplants; and Terrabianca's grilled eggplants.

Sun-dried Tomates

California Sun-Dry and Pumate San Remo.

Mixed Vegetables

Terrabianca's vegetables and peppers with truffles; Dalce's antipasto; Colavita's antipasto in sunflower oil and peperonata in olive oil; and Il Trullo's zucchini.

Where to Get Them

Il Cibo di Lidia products are available by catalog only; Colavita and other brands are sold in supermarkets or specialty stores. Many of our favorites can be ordered from Balducci's and Dean & DeLuca in New York City and Vivande Porta Via in San Francisco.

Great Hors d'Oeuvre Recipes:

Antipasti Recipes Comfort Food Starters Cocktail Party Recipes