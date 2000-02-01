Tips for Eking out Truffle Flavor

Tips for eking every bit of flavor out of fresh black truffles:
- Store truffles with whole eggs in an airtight container, then make truffle-scented omelets, shirred eggs or hollandaise sauce.
- Steep truffle peelings (the tough skin often pared away) in warmed oil; strain the oil and use it in leeks vinaigrette or new-potato salad.
- Scald cream with peelings, strain the cream and add it to pureed celery root or fresh pasta.
- Infuse warmed Madeira, Cognac or port with peelings and strain; use to make a pan sauce.
- Mash some minced truffle with softened butter; chill until firm. Add the butter to sauces, risotto or potatoes, insert slices of it under poultry skin before roasting or melt it over steak.