Tips for Eking out Truffle Flavor

Jane Sigal
February 01, 2000

Tips for eking every bit of flavor out of fresh black truffles:

  • Store truffles with whole eggs in an airtight container, then make truffle-scented omelets, shirred eggs or hollandaise sauce.
  • Steep truffle peelings (the tough skin often pared away) in warmed oil; strain the oil and use it in leeks vinaigrette or new-potato salad.
  • Scald cream with peelings, strain the cream and add it to pureed celery root or fresh pasta.
  • Infuse warmed Madeira, Cognac or port with peelings and strain; use to make a pan sauce.
  • Mash some minced truffle with softened butter; chill until firm. Add the butter to sauces, risotto or potatoes, insert slices of it under poultry skin before roasting or melt it over steak.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up