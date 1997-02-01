Tips & Tactics for Chicken

- For best flavor, buy a premium chicken or a kosher one. In taste tests, both beat regular supermarket chickens.
- To make 4 generous servings, buy one 4-pound chicken or 3 1/2 pounds of chicken pieces.
- If a recipe calls for chicken pieces, you can use only legs or only breasts if you prefer. Remember that white meat cooks faster than dark.
- Freeze wing tips, necks, backs and giblets (except the liver) to make a simple homemade broth.
- Never crowd the skillet when sautéing chicken or it won’t brown. For most recipes, a heavy 12-inch skillet or 10-inch sauté pan will do.
- If all of the chicken pieces won’t fit into the skillet, cut off the wing tips.