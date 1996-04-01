Tips & Resources for Buying a Pressure Cooker

Pressure Points for Shoppers
When looking for what Lorna Sass calls a second-generation pressure cooker, those with updated safety features, built-in steam releases and sleek design, consider the following:
Size
The 6-quart (or 6-liter) size is the most popular, the 2 1/2-quart skillet-style cooker is ideal for risotto and an 8- or 10-quart for stocks.
Materials
Look for stainless steel with a bottom sandwiched with copper or aluminum, which conducts heat well and distributes it evenly.
Makers
These manufacturers are known for quality pressure cookers. Prices are for 6-quart or 6-liter models, unless otherwise noted.
Cuisinart
Beautiful, costly ($230); 800-726-0190
Fagor
Fine models in three styles: Splendid ($80), Rapid Express ($110) and MultiRapid ($140); 800-207-0806
Kuhn Rikon
The Rolls-Royce of pressure cookers ($156 for the 5-liter model, $164 for the 7-liter model); 800-662-5882
Lagostina
Solid, safe ($99 to $130); 800-263-4067
Magefesa
Excellent value for the money ($99); 800-923-8700
Sitram
Two lines: Prima ($123) and Squadra ($173); 800-969-2518
T-Fal
Solid construction and good safety features. Optima ($99 and $125) and Clipso ($149); 800-395-8325