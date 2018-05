Lilliputian greens are chefs' darlings. And the options are growing now that the Chef's Garden has launched a petite-greens line. The Ohio-based company harvests about 30 petite vegetable varieties, including extremely flavorful okra, picked when they're around two inches long—bigger than a microgreen, smaller than a baby green. Petite greens are on the menu at such restaurants as Charlie Trotter's in Chicago and the Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Virginia.