Tiki Style: Modern Accessories

Throw a party with these modern takes on tiki.

Jessica Romm
November 01, 2008

Tiki Drinks and Snacks

slideshow Rum DrinksHanging Fish-Catcher Lamp

Courtesy of Roost

Hanging Fish-Catcher Lamp


Made of raffia twine by Roost from Domus ($215; domusnewyork.com). “Adónde” Pick & Spoon

Courtesy of Design Within Reach

“Adónde” Pick & Spoon


Made of jatoba wood from Design Within Reach ($25 for six picks or four spoons; dwr.com).Ceramic Vases

Courtesy of Judy Jackson

Ceramic Vases


By Judy Jackson ($84 for three; judyjacksonstoneware.com). Cane “Taj” Stool

Courtesy of Pottery Barn

Cane “Taj” Stool


Bound with handwoven plastic from Pottery Barn ($79; potterybarn.com).

