Tiki Style: Modern Accessories

Plus:

Tiki Drinks and Snacks

Rum Drinks

Courtesy of Roost

Hanging Fish-Catcher Lamp



Made of raffia twine by Roost from Domus ($215; domusnewyork.com).

Courtesy of Design Within Reach

“Adónde” Pick & Spoon



Made of jatoba wood from Design Within Reach ($25 for six picks or four spoons; dwr.com).

Courtesy of Judy Jackson

Ceramic Vases



By Judy Jackson ($84 for three; judyjacksonstoneware.com).

Courtesy of Pottery Barn

Cane “Taj” Stool



Bound with handwoven plastic from Pottery Barn ($79; potterybarn.com).