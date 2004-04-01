Three Perfect Spring Menus

Sinskey's Menu

Maria Helm Sinskey's The Vineyard Kitchen was one of our absolute favorite cookbooks of 2003. An F&W Best New Chef 1996, she is the culinary director of Robert Sinskey Vineyards in Napa Valley.

Asparagus Soup with Lemon-Herb Crème Fraîche

Roast Chickens with Black Pepper­Maple Glaze

Smoky Sautéed Bacon + Leeks

Flaky Strawberry-Rhubarb Galette

2002 ROBERT SINSKEY PINOT BLANC

Kiesel's Menu

Marcia Kiesel, F&W's test kitchen supervisor, has been at the magazine for 18 years—and she still amazes us. She has a particular genius for blending Eastern and Western influences.

Asparagus Salad with Toasted Walnuts + Goat Cheese

Lamb Steaks with Milk, Honey + Cumin Marinade

Spring Peas with New Potatoes, Herbs + Watercress

Strawberry + Sweet Wine Gelées with Candied Pistachios

2001 LOUIS M. MARTINI CABERNET SAUVIGNON

Clark's Menu

Melissa Clark is a fabulous home cook who has become a prolific cookbook author and collaborator. Her latest effort is East of Paris: The New Cuisines of Austria and the Danube with chef David Bouley.

Fennel Salad with Olives, Capers + Parmesan

Poached Salmon in a Fresh Herb + Spring Pea Broth

Crispy Potato-Leek Rösti

Orange-Almond Shortbread with Strawberry Compote

2002 LUCIEN ALBRECHT PINOT GRIS