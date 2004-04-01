Three Perfect Spring Menus

Three women, three bags of ingredients, three menus: F&W challenged a trio of great cooks to transform a selection of spring ingredients (asparagus, lamb, peas, rhubarb and more) into simple, singular meals.
Sinskey's Menu
Maria Helm Sinskey's The Vineyard Kitchen was one of our absolute favorite cookbooks of 2003. An F&W Best New Chef 1996, she is the culinary director of Robert Sinskey Vineyards in Napa Valley.
Asparagus Soup with Lemon-Herb Crème Fraîche
Roast Chickens with Black PepperMaple Glaze
Smoky Sautéed Bacon + Leeks
Flaky Strawberry-Rhubarb Galette
2002 ROBERT SINSKEY PINOT BLANC
Kiesel's Menu
Marcia Kiesel, F&W's test kitchen supervisor, has been at the magazine for 18 years—and she still amazes us. She has a particular genius for blending Eastern and Western influences.
Asparagus Salad with Toasted Walnuts + Goat Cheese
Lamb Steaks with Milk, Honey + Cumin Marinade
Spring Peas with New Potatoes, Herbs + Watercress
Strawberry + Sweet Wine Gelées with Candied Pistachios
2001 LOUIS M. MARTINI CABERNET SAUVIGNON
Clark's Menu
Melissa Clark is a fabulous home cook who has become a prolific cookbook author and collaborator. Her latest effort is East of Paris: The New Cuisines of Austria and the Danube with chef David Bouley.
Fennel Salad with Olives, Capers + Parmesan
Poached Salmon in a Fresh Herb + Spring Pea Broth
Crispy Potato-Leek Rösti
Orange-Almond Shortbread with Strawberry Compote
2002 LUCIEN ALBRECHT PINOT GRIS