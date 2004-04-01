Three Perfect Spring Menus

Three women, three bags of ingredients, three menus: F&W challenged a trio of great cooks to transform a selection of spring ingredients (asparagus, lamb, peas, rhubarb and more) into simple, singular meals.

Food & Wine
April 01, 2004

Sinskey's Menu

Maria Helm Sinskey's The Vineyard Kitchen was one of our absolute favorite cookbooks of 2003. An F&W Best New Chef 1996, she is the culinary director of Robert Sinskey Vineyards in Napa Valley.

Asparagus Soup with Lemon-Herb Crème Fraîche
Roast Chickens with Black Pepper­Maple Glaze
Smoky Sautéed Bacon + Leeks
Flaky Strawberry-Rhubarb Galette
2002 ROBERT SINSKEY PINOT BLANC

Kiesel's Menu

Marcia Kiesel, F&W's test kitchen supervisor, has been at the magazine for 18 years—and she still amazes us. She has a particular genius for blending Eastern and Western influences.

Asparagus Salad with Toasted Walnuts + Goat Cheese
Lamb Steaks with Milk, Honey + Cumin Marinade
Spring Peas with New Potatoes, Herbs + Watercress
Strawberry + Sweet Wine Gelées with Candied Pistachios
2001 LOUIS M. MARTINI CABERNET SAUVIGNON

Clark's Menu

Melissa Clark is a fabulous home cook who has become a prolific cookbook author and collaborator. Her latest effort is East of Paris: The New Cuisines of Austria and the Danube with chef David Bouley.

Fennel Salad with Olives, Capers + Parmesan
Poached Salmon in a Fresh Herb + Spring Pea Broth
Crispy Potato-Leek Rösti
Orange-Almond Shortbread with Strawberry Compote
2002 LUCIEN ALBRECHT PINOT GRIS

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up