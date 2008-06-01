Three Luxurious Outdoor Escapes

These resorts offer new cottages, cabins and tents in gorgeous natural settings.

Jen Murphy
June 01, 2008

© Val Atkinson

Cottage

Nick’s Cove & Cottages (Marshall, CA)

The News Bay Area restaurateur Pat Kuleto has opened 12 waterfront cottages next to the 1930s seafood roadhouse he restored. Rustic-luxe touches include potbellied stoves and deep copper bathtubs.

Dining Update This summer, Nick’s will offer artisan food tours with stops at local purveyors, like Hog Island Oyster Company. © Robert Akers

Cabin

Canoe Bay (Chetek, WI)

The News Four new Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired, eco-sensitive cabins were built using local materials like Chilton limestone. Each cabin has a large cedar deck with Adirondack chairs and views of Lake Wahdoon.

Dining Update New executive chef Randy Lewis, an F&W Best New Chef 2001, will be leading foraging trips on the resort’s 280 acres.© Dan Goldberg

Tent

The Resort at Paws Up (Greenough, MT)

The News River Camp—with six stylish tents set on the Blackfoot River, each with a private deck and shared personal butler—opens this month. Two are family-size with separate kids’ quarters.

Dining Update The resort will host the Montana Master Chefs food and wine festival October 9–12. Guests include Daniel Humm of NYC’s Eleven Madison Park, an F&W Best New Chef 2005.

