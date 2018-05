2005 Avignonesi Rosso ($14)

Avignonesi produces pricey, sought-after Tuscan reds, as well as this berry-rich bottling.

2006 Coltibuono Selezione RS Chianti Classico ($17)

From one of the great names in Chianti, this red has earthy notes under its bright fruit.

2007 Inama Vin Soave ($17)

Stefano Inama has helped restore Soave’s somewhat battered reputation with wines like this graceful, floral white.

Plus: