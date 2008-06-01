3 Essential Steps to Cleaning a Grill

1. Clean the grates after every use

Use a brass or stainless steel wire brush after you’ve finished cooking, when the grates are still warm. Alternatively, before you grill, turn the burner to high, then brush the hot grates after the smoke clears. If the grates don’t have a porcelain coating, you can also use crumpled aluminum foil to scrape them once they’re cool.

2. Clean the grill brush after every use

Use hot, soapy water to prevent bacteria from growing because of food caught in the bristles.

3. Empty the grease catch pan after it cools

Heat from the grill can cause grease to catch fire, so wipe the pan after every use and use a grill brush to scrape out any stubborn residue; you can also use disposable liners made by the grill manufacturer.