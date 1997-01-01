Three Elegant Low-Fat Menus for Entertaining | Hubert Keller Mediterranean Menu

Hubert Keller

Fleur de Lys

For Hubert Keller the intense flavors of roasted vegetables are the secret to tasty, satisfying low-fat dishes. Here he strips most of the fat but none of the flavor from crisp croutons with smoky eggplant and soft polenta with fennel and wild mushrooms.

Wine recommendation: The peppers and tomatoes in the eggplant appetizer point to a light, crisp, herbaceous Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 1994 Château Bonnet Entre-Deux-Mers or the 1994 Jean Sauvion Sancerre Les Fondettes. The deeper flavors of the polenta with wild mushrooms call for a medium-bodied red, such as the 1992 Podere Il Palazzino or the 1992 Castello di Ama Chianti Classico.

Each serving of this menu contains less than 18 grams of fat (28 percent of the recommended daily allowance).

To Three Elegant Low-Fat Menus for Entertaining | Allen Susser's New World Menu

To Three Elegant Low-Fat Menus for Entertaining | Vincent Guerithault's Southwestern

Back to Three Elegant Low-Fat Menus for Entertaining