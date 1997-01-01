Three Elegant Low-Fat Menus for Entertaining | Allen Susser's New World Menu

Allen Susser

Chef Allen's

Liberal use of local citrus and tropical fruits and juices makes it easy for Allen Susser to add bright flavor to both savory and sweet dishes without using lots of fat. His philosophy at Chef Allen's in Miami is simple: don't try to cut out oil and rich foods altogether; just use small amounts and make sure they're top quality.

Wine recommendation: Because ginger, lemons and spices can overwhelm dry, subtle wines, look for a simpler aromatic white, such as a West Coast Riesling. The 1994 Hogue Cellars Dry Johannisberg Riesling or the 1993 Trefethen White Riesling are acidic enough to stand up to the tartness and fruity enough to magnify the flavors of the shrimp and the snapper.

Each serving of this menu contains less than 20 grams of fat (30 percent of the recommended daily allowance).

