Things You Need to Know About French Wine

An expert breaks down the seven top French wine regions.
France is currently the second-largest wine-producing country on Earth (after Italy), creating more than six billion bottles, on average, each year. The relatively unprestigious Languedoc-Roussillon pumps out the biggest quantities, mostly for domestic consumption, but map out the regions by reputation and suddenly (and arguably) Bordeaux moves up to No. 1, followed by Burgundy.
Seven Top French Wine Regions by Acres of Vines
- Languedoc-Roussillon 528,000 Acres
- Bordeaux 306,000 Acres
- Rhône Valley 188,700 Acres
- Loire Valley 158,000 Acres
- Burgundy 125,000 Acres
- Champagne 75,000 Acres
- Alsace 34,000 Acres
French Wine: Bordeaux
Main Varietals:
White Wines: Sauvignon Blanc, Sémillon, Muscadelle
Red Wines: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, Malbec
French Wine: Burgundy
Main Varietals:
White Wines: Chardonnay
Red Wines: Pinot Noir, Gamay (in Beaujolais)
French Wine: Champagne
Main Varietals:
White Wines: Chardonnay
Red Wines: Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier
French Wine: The Loire Valley
Main Varietals:
White Wines: Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc, Melon de Bourgogne
Red Wines: Cabernet Franc, Cot (Malbec)
French Wine: Alsace
Main Varietals:
White Wines: Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc
Red Wines: Pinot Noir
French Wine: Languedoc-Roussillon
Main Varietals:
White Wines: Chardonnay, Grenache Blanc, Marsanne, Roussanne
Red Wines: Grenache, Syrah, Carignane, Cinsaut
French Wine: The Rhône Valley
Main Varietals:
White Wines: Marsanne, Roussanne, Viognier
Red Wines: Syrah, Grenache, Mourvèdre
