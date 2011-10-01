Things You Need to Know About French Wine

In this article:

Ranking the French Wine Regions

France is currently the second-largest wine-producing country on Earth (after Italy), creating more than six billion bottles, on average, each year. The relatively unprestigious Languedoc-Roussillon pumps out the biggest quantities, mostly for domestic consumption, but map out the regions by reputation and suddenly (and arguably) Bordeaux moves up to No. 1, followed by Burgundy.

Seven Top French Wine Regions by Acres of Vines

Languedoc-Roussillon 528,000 Acres

528,000 Acres Bordeaux 306,000 Acres

306,000 Acres Rhône Valley 188,700 Acres

188,700 Acres Loire Valley 158,000 Acres

158,000 Acres Burgundy 125,000 Acres

125,000 Acres Champagne 75,000 Acres

75,000 Acres Alsace 34,000 Acres

Main Varietals:

© Nigel Blythe/Cephas

White Wines: Sauvignon Blanc, Sémillon, Muscadelle

Red Wines: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, Malbec

A closer look at Bordeaux wine © Theo Morrison

Main Varietals:

White Wines: Chardonnay

Red Wines: Pinot Noir, Gamay (in Beaujolais)

A closer look at Burgundy Wine © Theo Morrison

Main Varietals:

White Wines: Chardonnay

Red Wines: Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier

A closer look at the Champagne region

Main Varietals:

White Wines: Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc, Melon de Bourgogne

Red Wines: Cabernet Franc, Cot (Malbec)

A closer look at the Loire Valley Courtesy of Terlato Wines

Main Varietals:

White Wines: Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc

Red Wines: Pinot Noir

A closer look at Alsace © Theo Morrison

Main Varietals:

White Wines: Chardonnay, Grenache Blanc, Marsanne, Roussanne

Red Wines: Grenache, Syrah, Carignane, Cinsaut

A closer look at Languedoc-Roussillon © Theo Morrison

Main Varietals:

White Wines: Marsanne, Roussanne, Viognier

Red Wines: Syrah, Grenache, Mourvèdre

A closer look at the Rhône Valley

Video: French Wine Regions

French Wine Pairing Tips:

French Pairings Burgundy Pairings Bordeaux Pairings