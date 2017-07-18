Whole Foods Is Having a Major Wine Sale This Weekend

The dog days of summer are here, and truthfully, we can’t say we have anything to complain about. The weather’s better and sunnier than ever, our outfits have never been more beachy-chic, and we’d take an iced chai over a hot chocolate any day. And yet, this late in the season, most of the novelty’s worn off. Don’t get us wrong; we still love summer. It’s just not quite as exciting as it was a few weeks back.

Leave it to Whole Foods to turn that feeling on its head.

Beginning this Friday, July 21, the national grocery chain is offering a whopping 20 percent off all the wines on its "Sommelier Selects" list.

“This seasonal wine list was chosen by Master Sommelier, Devon Broglie, and every wine offers a great value for the quality, with sale prices ranging from around $8 to $20 for a 750 mL bottle.” reads a statement from the brand. “...There’s also a special 1.5mL magnum bottle of rosé on sale for just over $20.”

The release goes on to explain that the Sommelier Selects list “pairs exceptionally well with classic flavors of the season.”

And regardless of whether you’re into the rosé scene these days or would rather enjoy a sparkling white, there’s likely something on the list to suit your palate: There are canned wines and sparkling varieties, as well as rosés and even "chillable reds,” which include Lieubeau Cabernet Franc, Santa Julia Tintillo, Tendu California Red Wine, and more.

Talk about a reason to get excited again about our favorite season. Of course, the sale will run for a limited time only, from this Friday through Sunday (July 23). We recommend you run, don’t walk, to your nearest Whole Foods if you're looking to get your fix.