The Worldly Vegetarian

Celia Brooks Brown has only one struggle with eating vegetarian: the stigma. "I call it the 'v word,'" says the London-based cookbook author, who has just published her sixth book, World Vegetarian Classics. This former personal chef for film director Stanley Kubrick has found ways to show the glamorous side of vegetarian food, in part by inspiring people with her delicious recipes. (The sequined shirts she wears on TV help too.) Her latest venture is the food-centric (though not strictly vegetarian) gastrotours she leads through London. Participants cover about two miles on foot, burning off some of the calories they take in (celiabrooksbrown.com).

Celia Brooks Brown's Healthy Attitudes

On tea "I drink loose green tea every day, especially Chinese gunpowder tea, with the leaves rolled into pellets. It's eye-opening tea—really potent stuff."

On beauty "I use John Frieda's Sheer Blonde shampoo. The version for light-blonde hair has chamomile, which is supposed to be good for blonde hair."

On exercise "I jog at least twice a week, and I mix in either yoga, spinning or weight training at least once a week. I walk a lot, which is easy to do in London."

On gardening "I just got a community-garden plot and figured I would just jump in the deep end: I'm growing an ancient Peruvian potato variety, red and yellow chard, celeriac, artichokes, broad beans and black currants."

Celia's Favorite London Food Stops

Celia Brooks Brown considers Marylebone one of London's up-and-coming gastronomic neighborhoods. Here are some of her favorite discoveries:

Rococo Chocolates Brooks Brown loves this chocolatier for its white chocolate, pink Champagne truffles and organic bars with cardamom (45 Marylebone High St.; 011-44-207-352-5857 or rococochocolates.com).

Eat and Two Veg This new retro-chic restaurant serves meatless versions of English classics such as shepherd's pie (50 Marylebone High St.; 011-44-207-258-8595 or eatandtwoveg.com).

La Fromagerie This shop, café and wine bar sells up to 200 hard-to-find farmhouse cheeses and specialty produce like Sicilian lemons (2-4 Moxon St.; 011-44-207-935-0341 or lafromagerie.co.uk).