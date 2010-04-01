The Wine Stands Alone

NV Tio Pepe Palomino Fino Sherry ($18)

Dry sherries like fino and manzanilla are underrated food wines, but they are also eminently refreshing on their own. This one from Tio Pepe is a classic.

Pop Quiz

Which wood has not traditionally been used for wine barrels?

A. Chestnut

B. Acacia

C. Hemlock

Plus: F&W's Pairing of the Day

Answer: C

2007 Terra d'Oro Amador County Zinfandel ($15)

Ripe, luscious Zinfandels like this juicy red from Terra d'Oro aren't always great for pairing, so have one by itself. Serve the wine slightly cooler than room temperature.

2004 Tedeschi Amarone ($52)

Amarone is lovely with rich meat dishes, but this fragrant bottling from Tedeschi is so complex and layered that it is utterly captivating all by itself.

NV Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve ($55)

One of the most complex nonvintage brut bottlings on the market, Heidsieck's toasty Brut Réserve, like all Champagne, tastes great and feels festive even without food.

More Pairing Tips:

Perfect Wines for Any Meal America's Pairing Meccas 10 Ultimate Wines for Dinner Parties

20 Wine Pairings to Try Before You Die 5 Best Wine Bars for Pairing Practice Sipping Without Spilling