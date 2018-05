Eric Hilton's list of 14th-and-U projects in Washington, DC reads like a tribute to great music and food: Marvin Gaye and bistro dishes (salad niçoise, right) at Marvin; reggae and Jamaican patties at Patty Boom Boom. This month, Hilton, who's one half of DJ duo Thievery Corporation, opens a tavern and music performance space named Blackbyrd Warehouse at 2005 14th Street.