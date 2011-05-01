The Toronto City Guide

Here, an eating tour along Dundas Street West, an idiosyncratic road in Toronto's Little Portugal area.
Eat & Drink in Toronto
BHCO
Grant van Gameren and Jennifer Agg offer creative prix fixe menus and vertical wine tastings at this new spot in their Hoof Cafe space (right).© Jessica Eaton
Atlantic
At this shipwreck-shabby spot, chef-to-watch Nathan Isberg cooks inventive seafood like lobster bisque with coral oil.Courtesy of Brockton General
Brockton General
Nightly menus have just five items, like salmon roe with Green Meat radish and crème fraîcheall for $20 or less.© Aislinn Laffan
Enoteca Sociale
Last summer, the team from Pizzeria Libretto paired this Roman wine bar with an on-site cheese cave.© Courtney Lee
Porchetta & Co.
This five-stool sandwich counter opened in December selling glorious, Italian-style slow-roasted pork sandwiches.