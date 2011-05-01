The Toronto City Guide

Eat & Drink in Toronto

Grant van Gameren and Jennifer Agg offer creative prix fixe menus and vertical wine tastings at this new spot in their Hoof Cafe space (right). © Jessica Eaton



At this shipwreck-shabby spot, chef-to-watch Nathan Isberg cooks inventive seafood like lobster bisque with coral oil. Courtesy of Brockton General

Nightly menus have just five items, like salmon roe with Green Meat radish and crème fraîcheall for $20 or less. © Aislinn Laffan

Last summer, the team from Pizzeria Libretto paired this Roman wine bar with an on-site cheese cave. © Courtney Lee

This five-stool sandwich counter opened in December selling glorious, Italian-style slow-roasted pork sandwiches.