The Toronto City Guide

Here, an eating tour along Dundas Street West, an idiosyncratic road in Toronto's Little Portugal area.

May 01, 2011

BHCO

Grant van Gameren and Jennifer Agg offer creative prix fixe menus and vertical wine tastings at this new spot in their Hoof Cafe space (right).Toronto's Atlantic seafood restaurant.© Jessica Eaton

Atlantic

At this shipwreck-shabby spot, chef-to-watch Nathan Isberg cooks inventive seafood like lobster bisque with coral oil.Toronto's Brockton General restaurantCourtesy of Brockton General

Brockton General

Nightly menus have just five items, like salmon roe with Green Meat radish and crème fraîcheall for $20 or less.Toronto's Enoteca Sociale wine bar© Aislinn Laffan

Enoteca Sociale

Last summer, the team from Pizzeria Libretto paired this Roman wine bar with an on-site cheese cave.Toronto's Porchetta & Co. sandwich counter© Courtney Lee

Porchetta & Co.

This five-stool sandwich counter opened in December selling glorious, Italian-style slow-roasted pork sandwiches.

