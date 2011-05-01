The Tokyo City Guide

Eat in Tokyo

At Ginza Ibuki, chef Sadahisa Yoshizawa focuses on seafood from Japan's Kochi prefecture, like blackthroat fish that he butterflies, dries overnight and then grills.

Fourth-generation chef Yasufumi Otani flies in seafood from the Seto-naikai area for his kaiseki menu at Setouchi Ryori Suminoe.

Foodies make pilgrimages to Masayuki Okuda's Italian-influenced restaurant in the northern prefecture of Yamagata; now he shows off the area's ingredients, like Yonezawa wagyu, at Yamagata San-Dan-Delo.