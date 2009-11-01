The Thanksgiving Leftovers Challenge

F&W gave hypertalented chef David Chang a few Thanksgiving leftovers—turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes—and he turned them into dazzling recipes.

November 01, 2009


When Food & Wine asked Dave Chang for a Thanksgiving story, he blanked. Dave is the force behind New York City’s Momofuku restaurants; he was named an F&W Best New Chef 2006 for his wildly innovative, Asian-ish American food. I acquired a good working knowledge of Dave’s cantankerous mind when we wrote the Momofuku cookbook, and I was sure he’d want to do something uncompromising. I know, for example, that his mom makes Stove Top stuffing, so a Korean-American Chang family Thanksgiving was not going to fly.

For F&W, Dave decided to take another Thanksgiving challenge by improvising a Momofuku-style feast from basic leftovers. First, Dave turned mashed potatoes and green beans into a crispy canapé, a salute to the 1950s. His inspiration for the turkey was Hainanese chicken, an Asian comfort food. He braised leg meat in a soy–and–brown sugar barbecue sauce, then used the rendered fat to flavor a rice that became so luxurious, it was probably the day’s best dish. For dessert, he drafted pastry chef Christina Tosi, who turned sweet potatoes into a garnish for a crazy-delicious brown butter pie.

When Dave made the recipes for the F&W photo shoot, he surprised himself with how good the food was. And F&W’s editors can’t wait until the day after Thanksgiving to make this all happen again.

