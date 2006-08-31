The Texas Two Step

Chef Tim Love of the Lonesome Dove Western Bistro in Fort Worth, Texas, adores making big food—large cuts of meat, whole fish, hefty turkeys—then turning the leftovers into amazing dishes.
Leg of Lamb
Love tackles a seven-pound leg of lamb that's been rubbed all over with a roasted garlic-and-herb paste and baked on a bed of leeks.
Lamb Salad
Love tosses slices of lamb with arugula, crunchy pecans and goat cheese.
Stuffed Salmon
After stuffing an eight-pound wild salmon with citrus, fennel, garlic and chiles, Love ties it up and roasts it.
Salmon Sandwiches
Love uses salmon, bacon and watercress to make exceptional sandwiches.
Roasted Turkey
Crisp slices of pancetta blanket a 13-pound turkey.
Turkey Posole
Love's Mexican-style soup starts with a rich turkey broth, enhanced with shredded turkey and hominy (dried corn kernels).
Braised Pork
Inexpensive pork shank—a notoriously tough cut—becomes tender and succulent after a long, slow braise.
Pork Quesadillas
Love folds juicy shreds of pork into tortillas along with sautéed peppers and onions and tangy goat cheese.
The Lonesome Dove Western Bistro: 2406 N. Main St., Fort Worth, TX, 817-740-8810; 29 W. 21st St., New York City, no phone yet.