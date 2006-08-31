The Texas Two Step

Leg of Lamb

Love tackles a seven-pound leg of lamb that's been rubbed all over with a roasted garlic-and-herb paste and baked on a bed of leeks.

Lamb Salad

Love tosses slices of lamb with arugula, crunchy pecans and goat cheese.

Stuffed Salmon

After stuffing an eight-pound wild salmon with citrus, fennel, garlic and chiles, Love ties it up and roasts it.

Salmon Sandwiches

Love uses salmon, bacon and watercress to make exceptional sandwiches.

Roasted Turkey

Crisp slices of pancetta blanket a 13-pound turkey.

Turkey Posole

Love's Mexican-style soup starts with a rich turkey broth, enhanced with shredded turkey and hominy (dried corn kernels).

Braised Pork

Inexpensive pork shank—a notoriously tough cut—becomes tender and succulent after a long, slow braise.

Pork Quesadillas

Love folds juicy shreds of pork into tortillas along with sautéed peppers and onions and tangy goat cheese.

The Lonesome Dove Western Bistro: 2406 N. Main St., Fort Worth, TX, 817-740-8810; 29 W. 21st St., New York City, no phone yet.