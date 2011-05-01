The Sydney City Guide

Sydney's design district, Surry Hills, now doubles as a food destination with new wine bars and restaurants—both fancy and casual—from some of the Australian city's most skilled chefs and sommeliers.

Chef Warren Turnbull of Surry Hills' highly lauded French restaurant Assiette loosens up with this new bistro. The setting is relaxed, but dishes like ricotta gnocchi with smoked tomato are still quite elegant. Must try: Tuna with wasabi panna cotta (right).Porteño in Sydney, Australia.Courtesy of Porteno

An Argentinean grill with a rock-and-roll vibe and leather sofas in its upstairs bar. The open kitchen allows diners to watch as tattooed chefs Ben Milgate and Elvis Abrahanowicz (of the cult tapas spot Bodega) cook whole animals over an open fire. Must try: Lamb roasted over fruitwood.

Bar H is big on artisanal wines. ExBilly Kwong chef Hamish Ingham is behind the simple, delicious food, like pickled ox tongue with baby radishes.

Star chef Mark Best creates what many claim are Sydney's most exciting tasting menus at Marque.

Brent Savage's food at The Bentley has the wit of Wylie Dufresne's WD-50 in NYC. Sommelier Nick Hildebrandt masterfully matches it with wines from his 500-plus-bottle list.

Anne Hathaway is a fan of this boutique's selection of emerging Australian fashion designers, like Kylie Hawkes. A new upstairs space stocks housewares, furniture and wallpaper. Hot item: Interior designer Tim Leveson's custom teak chairs.Edit in Sydney, AustraliaCourtesy of Edit

Former Vogue Living editor Sharyn Storrier Lyneham revives old design piecesfor example, by topping a '70s lamp base with a new French floral fabric shade. Hot item: Retro armchair reupholstered in "Hedges" hemp fabric.Shelf Life in Sydney, Australia© Jess Yee

This year-and-a-half-old shop carries a mix of eco-conscious and ethical pieces for the home, both local (cushions from Ourlieu) and global (ceramics from Canada's Paige Russell). Hot item: Hand-turned lamp by Workroom.

