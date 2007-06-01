The Summer Grilling Companion

Ice Cream News

Adorable ice cream-sandwich molds from Williams-Sonoma come in fun cow and pig shapes ($14; williams-sonoma.com).

Smart Tongs

Rösle’s ingenious new 16-inch stainless steel tongs lock and unlock with just a quick squeeze ($24; 302-326-4801).

Trend Report: Outdoor Style

Über-Chic Upholstery

Celerie Volume 3, Celerie Kemble’s line of outdoor textiles for Valtekz, is perfect for seat covers; the fabric even resists suntan oil (from $64 per yard; valtekz.com).

Wine Tags

Colorful Vinotagz from San Francisco’s five-month-old Modern-Twist help guests easily identify their glasses at parties ($14 for 6; modern-twist.com).

Pretty Placemats

Chilewich’s place mats are usually minimalist, but its new Jacquard Water Lilies line (a collaboration with Lotta Jansdotter) is adorned with flowers ($17; unicahome.com).