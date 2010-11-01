The South Beach Non-Diet Cookbook

The new Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Cookbook celebrates a decade of Burger Bashes, BubbleQs and celebrity cooks. Here, some of the most delicious recipes

Kate Krader
November 01, 2010

There's just one place in the universe where chef Ferran Adrià (known for turning ingredients like bell peppers into "air") and chef-dude Guy Fieri (who autographs bell peppers with a Sharpie) might appear at the same time, and to equal fanfare: the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami. And now there's a second spot: the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Cookbook, honoring the event's 10th anniversary in February.

The festival is the brainchild of Lee Brian Schrager, a communications VP at Southern Wine & Spirits, the event's host. His inspiration was the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. "If I hadn't been there, I never would have gotten this idea," Schrager says. "I thought those mountains were the most gorgeous place in the world. And then I thought, 'Imagine this on the beach.' " He went home to Miami, signed Food & Wine on as a presenting partner and launched the festival with events like the Champagne-and-barbecue extravaganza BubbleQ. One BubbleQ dish in the cookbook: spicy, messy shrimp tacos from Texas chef Dean Fearing.

These days, guests50,000 pluscome to see stars like chefs Jamie Oliver and Alice Waters, who'll be collaborating on a children's healthy-eating program at the 2011 festival. (Besides increasing awareness about kids' nutrition, the festival has raised $12 million for culinary scholarships at Florida International University.) Waters's contribution to the cookbook is a zippy avocado-and-grapefruit salad. Not surprisingly, it's quite a bit easier than Adrià's recipe: carrot air with bitter coconut milk.

Ultimate Food Festival Calendar

The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is F&W's very own event (June 1719, 2011; foodandwine.com). We also sponsor the amazing festivals below:

Barbados Food & Wine and Rum Festival

Among the highlights: cooking demos by Tom Colicchio and Fergus Henderson, and lots of rum. November 1922; foodwinerum.com.

Cayman Cookout

Chef Eric Ripert hosts this four-day event on Grand Cayman, which includes his guided tour of Stingray City. January 1316, 2011; caymanislands.ky/cayman_cookout.

South Beach Wine & Food Festival

New this year: A surf-and-turf boat brunch, plus a gala dinner for Alain Ducasse. February 2427, 2011; sobewineand foodfest.com.

Pebble Beach Food & Wine

Some 250 wineries and 60 great chefs are the draw. April 28May 1, 2011; pebblebeachfoodandwine.com.

