The Singapore City Guide

Expat celebrity chefs are opening splashy places in Singapore's megaresorts, but locals are buzzing about restaurants and boutiques in the prewar shop-houses around the quiet corner of Chinatown known as Ann Siang Hill.
Plus:
Eat & Drink in Singapore
K Ki
In less than a year, this patisserie (pronounced "cakey") has become a can't-miss stop. Must try: Champagne mousse with strawberries.
Restaurant André
Trained by France's greatest chefs (Ducasse, Troisgros), André Chiang melds exacting French technique with superb Asian ingredients. Must try: Eggplant braised with duck tongue and cockscomb.
Big Scissors Curry Rice
Stall 43 among the Maxwell Food Centre's 100-plus vendors makes the best Hainanese-style "scissor-cut rice"chopped up pork chops and chicken wings doused in gravy and served over rice.
Ying Yang
Of the half-dozen new rooftop bars that opened last year, this lounge on top of the chic Club Hotel has quickly become the favorite for its resident DJs and awesome cocktails. Must try: Mojito.
Shop in Singapore
Courtesy of The Little Drom Store
The Little Dröm Shop
The Little Dröm Shop, an art gallery and independent publisher, sells limited-edition picture books and whimsical vintage knickknacks like porcelain bowls decorated with kids playing ping-pong.
Video: KF Seetoh's Favorite Singapore Spots