The Singapore City Guide

Plus:

Eat & Drink in Singapore

In less than a year, this patisserie (pronounced "cakey") has become a can't-miss stop. Must try: Champagne mousse with strawberries.

Trained by France's greatest chefs (Ducasse, Troisgros), André Chiang melds exacting French technique with superb Asian ingredients. Must try: Eggplant braised with duck tongue and cockscomb.

Stall 43 among the Maxwell Food Centre's 100-plus vendors makes the best Hainanese-style "scissor-cut rice"chopped up pork chops and chicken wings doused in gravy and served over rice.

Of the half-dozen new rooftop bars that opened last year, this lounge on top of the chic Club Hotel has quickly become the favorite for its resident DJs and awesome cocktails. Must try: Mojito.

Shop in Singapore

Courtesy of The Little Drom Store

The Little Dröm Shop, an art gallery and independent publisher, sells limited-edition picture books and whimsical vintage knickknacks like porcelain bowls decorated with kids playing ping-pong.

Video: KF Seetoh's Favorite Singapore Spots