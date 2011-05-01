The Shanghai City Guide

Eat & Drink in Shanghai

A Peruvian chef creates multicourse menus featuring ceviche and chicharrones (pork rinds). An award-winning Mexican mixologist works the bar. Must try: Chicha sour.

In a quirky Shanghai loft space with toile wallpaper, American chef Marc Johnson presents menus that reflect his training at NYC's Blue Hill. Must try: Veal with Swiss chard and lardo.

This latest branch of a high-end restaurant attracts sushi chefs on their nights off. Must try: Gold horse mackerel sushi. © Xiaozhe

The molecular Shanghai gastropub from chef Kelley Lee serves bar snacks like popcorn pig brain and experimental cocktails made with ingredients like aloe vera milk. Must try: Egg yolk on pesto-topped toast.

Star Chef David Laris of Shanghai's 12 Chairs shares, "I run 12 Chairs like a mini fine-dining restaurant. Each night there is one degustation menu. It's not a short dinner, it's an evening. I even let people help me prep."

Galleries in Shanghai

Courtesy of Art Labor

Serious art collectors buy contemporary Chinese pieces at the newest branch of Art Labor. On offer: artist You Si's ink-on-rice-paper paintings, which he creates using an eyedropper.