The São Paulo City Guide

Eat & Drink in São Paulo

Courtesy of Mani

Model-turned-chef Helena Rizzo (right) met her Spanish chef husband, Daniel Redondo, in the kitchen of Spain's El Celler de Can Roca. Their restaurant, Maní, with its techno-emotional food heavy on Brazilian ingredients, anchors Rua Joaquim Antunes. Must try: Tomato consommé with burrata and basil jelly. Courtesy of Ravioli Cucina Casalinga/Mikio Okamoto

São Paulo's answer to Mario Batali, Roberto Ravioli (yes, that's his real name), serves Italian comfort food and pours great Super-Tuscans in a trattoria-like setting. Must try: Porchetta alla Romana. © Tadeu Brunelli

Photographer Mônica Freitas flies in guest chefs from Portugal to cook at her sceney new restaurant. The menu is largely influenced by Iberian flavors. Must try: Pasteis (pastries) filled with chorizo, olives and egg. © Alexandra Forbes

A pioneer on Rua Joaquim Antunes, Mercearia do Conde sells consistently delicious dishes, such as a Tunisian couscous salad, as well as hand-painted beach bags.

Shop in São Paulo

At her new atelier, celebrity interior designer Ana Maria Vieira Santos curates an amazing selection of Baccarat chandeliers, antiques, furniture and tabletop pieces. Hot item: Bowls made from banana tree fibers.

Bikinis are high fashion in Brazil, with careful tailoring and big prices to match. Star designer Adriana Degreas just launched a new line at her six-month-old flagship. The vintage-inspired collection depicts scenes from the French seaside circa 1920.