The San Francisco City Guide

The Slanted Door's Charles Phan was the Mission's chef pioneer. Following in his footsteps are San Francisco's Tartine team and Craig and Anne Stoll of Delfina fame.
Eat & Drink in San Francisco
The Summit
Regulars stare at laptops and sip Blue Bottle macchiatos while they launch their next start-up at this expansive, all-day café and art gallery (right).
Must try: 28-hour braised short ribs.© Eric Wolfinger
Tartine Bread
The latest offspring of the expanding Tartine empire, Tartine Bread, will open in June. The 25-seat sandwich shop emphasizes bread (no surprise) but also vegetablesfresh, preserved and pickled.© Eric Wolfinger
Locanda Osteria
Craig and Anne Stoll, co-owners of the great Pizzeria Delfina, opened Locanda Osteria in April. Chef Anthony Strong spent two months in Italy perfecting his pasta and pizza bianca (Roman flatbread).
Dcantr
Sommelier Mark Bright and Saison chef Joshua Skenes are the duo behind this new wine bar. Bright's short but exciting list lets guests blend their own wines. Must try: Chicken liver mousseline paired with 2008 Strub Riesling Kabinett.
Shop in San Francisco
© Roxanna Bazargan
Pot + Pantry
Donna Suh Wageman, a self-professed Pyrex hound and a former buyer for Williams-Sonoma, sells modern and vintage kitchen essentials. Must buy: Heirloom recipe boxes from Rifle Paper Co.
Cool Community Center in San Francisco
Courtesy of Blair Sneddon/www.BlairSneddon.com
18 Reasons
Sam Mogannam's art-and-food-centric spot will soon be moving to bigger digs on 18th Street, near his Bi-Rite Market and Bi-Rite Creamery. A full kitchen will mean more cooking classes.