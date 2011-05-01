The San Francisco City Guide

Eat & Drink in San Francisco

Regulars stare at laptops and sip Blue Bottle macchiatos while they launch their next start-up at this expansive, all-day café and art gallery (right).

Must try: 28-hour braised short ribs. © Eric Wolfinger



The latest offspring of the expanding Tartine empire, Tartine Bread, will open in June. The 25-seat sandwich shop emphasizes bread (no surprise) but also vegetablesfresh, preserved and pickled. © Eric Wolfinger

Craig and Anne Stoll, co-owners of the great Pizzeria Delfina, opened Locanda Osteria in April. Chef Anthony Strong spent two months in Italy perfecting his pasta and pizza bianca (Roman flatbread).

Sommelier Mark Bright and Saison chef Joshua Skenes are the duo behind this new wine bar. Bright's short but exciting list lets guests blend their own wines. Must try: Chicken liver mousseline paired with 2008 Strub Riesling Kabinett.

Shop in San Francisco

© Roxanna Bazargan

Donna Suh Wageman, a self-professed Pyrex hound and a former buyer for Williams-Sonoma, sells modern and vintage kitchen essentials. Must buy: Heirloom recipe boxes from Rifle Paper Co.

Cool Community Center in San Francisco

Courtesy of Blair Sneddon/www.BlairSneddon.com

Sam Mogannam's art-and-food-centric spot will soon be moving to bigger digs on 18th Street, near his Bi-Rite Market and Bi-Rite Creamery. A full kitchen will mean more cooking classes.