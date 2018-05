You may think that salsas are naturally fat free. Think again. Many use a lot of oil to balance acidic ingredients like lime juice. Here are five low-fat salsas that rely instead on the full, often sweet flavors of ripe summer produce. These recipes range from a traditional tomato condiment to an innovative sweet and tangy mix of carrots, raisins and pineapple.

Bob Chambers is the executive chef for Lancôme/L'Oréal in New York City.